Loyal dog stays with lost three-year-old until she is found

QUEENSLAND, Australia (WPVI) --
The internet has fallen in love with an incredibly loyal dog who stayed with a three-year-old girl who was lost overnight in Australia.

The blue heeler dog, named Max, stayed with three-year-old Aurora, who had been reported missing on Friday afternoon.

It was reported that "more than 100 State Emergency Service volunteers, police and members of the public," took part in the search for Aurora.

The pair was found during the early hours of Saturday morning, a little over a mile away from her grandfather's house in a mountainous area.

Aurora and the pup were found after the three-year-old responded to shouts from her grandmother.

"When I heard her yell 'Grammy' I knew it was her," Leisa Marie Bennett, Aurora's grandmother, told Australian news service ABC. "I shot up the mountain -- and when I got to the top, the dog came to me and led me straight to her."

Queensland Police Service took to Facebook to declare Max as an honorary police dog for keeping his tiny human safe, and for being such a good boy.


