Millions of ruby-red baby crabs undertook their annual march from the ocean to the forest on Christmas Island.
Each year, the baby crabs make a nine-day journey back to their forest homes on the island. During the breeding season, adult females will make the opposite journey to lay their eggs in the ocean.
Christmas Island - a tiny Australian territory in the Indian Ocean, about 500 miles south of Indonesia - is home to about 2,000 people and a staggering 50 million red crabs, according to its tourism website.
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsbaby animalscute animalsnature
pets-animalswild animalsbaby animalscute animalsnature