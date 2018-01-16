  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Millions of baby red crabs swarm on Christmas Island as they make annual migration

Millions of ruby-red baby crabs undertook their annual march from the ocean to the forest on Christmas Island. (Mark Holdsworth/Storyful)

Millions of ruby-red baby crabs undertook their annual march from the ocean to the forest on Christmas Island.

Each year, the baby crabs make a nine-day journey back to their forest homes on the island. During the breeding season, adult females will make the opposite journey to lay their eggs in the ocean.

Christmas Island - a tiny Australian territory in the Indian Ocean, about 500 miles south of Indonesia - is home to about 2,000 people and a staggering 50 million red crabs, according to its tourism website.
