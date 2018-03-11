Oregon Zoo welcomes its first penguin chick of the year

PORTLAND, Oregon (WPVI) --The Oregon Zoo in Portland has welcomed a new penguin chick to their family.
The first Humboldt penguin chick of the year began hatching on Tuesday and fully emerged on Friday, March 9.
The zoo took to social media to post video of the chick crawling out of the bottom half of its shell and slowly opening its eyes.
This particular penguin is the 189th Humboldt chick to hatch at the zoo since the zoo began breeding the species, according to a press release from the zoo.
The gender of the chick will not be known for a few weeks.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps