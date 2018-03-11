6ABC SNACKS

Oregon Zoo welcomes its first penguin chick of the year

EMBED </>More Videos

Oregon Zoo welcomes its first penguin chick of the year (WPVI)

PORTLAND, Oregon (WPVI) --
The Oregon Zoo in Portland has welcomed a new penguin chick to their family.

The first Humboldt penguin chick of the year began hatching on Tuesday and fully emerged on Friday, March 9.

The zoo took to social media to post video of the chick crawling out of the bottom half of its shell and slowly opening its eyes.

This particular penguin is the 189th Humboldt chick to hatch at the zoo since the zoo began breeding the species, according to a press release from the zoo.

The gender of the chick will not be known for a few weeks.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animals6abc Snackszoobaby animals
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC SNACKS
Adorable penguins take viral selfie
Siberian Husky puppy with leg deformities rescued by animal foundation
VIDEO: Five pigs and a pug have a pizza party
Thousands of starfish wash ashore in Southeast UK
More 6abc Snacks
PETS & ANIMALS
Adorable penguins take viral selfie
Pets enjoy donated chairs at Illinois no-kill shelter
Shelter Me: Morris Animal Refuge
Texas-based hippo eyeing Cincinnati's famed Fiona
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Chilly
Driver killed in head-on crash in Delaware ID'd
Woman struck, killed by minivan in South Philadelphia
Police: Burglar enters unlocked car and uses garage remote to break into Upper Dublin home
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at fertility clinic
Postal workers in NY state injured by hazardous substance
2 hurt in crash in Southwest Philadelphia
3-alarm fire damages buildings in West Reading
Show More
Man shot and wounded in Strawberry Mansion
Victim critical after being shot in Philadelphia
No arrests in North Philadelphia shooting
Deadly shooting in West Philadelphia
14 arrested in dog fighting raid in Grays Ferry
More News
Top Video
Man shot and wounded in Strawberry Mansion
2 hurt in crash in Southwest Philadelphia
Woman struck, killed by minivan in South Philadelphia
3-alarm fire damages buildings in West Reading
More Video