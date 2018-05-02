PETS & ANIMALS

What a catch: Pa. fisherman reels in giant 58-pound bass in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

A Pennsylvania man made quite the catch while fishing in New Jersey this weekend. (Julian's Bait & Tackle)

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. --
A Pennsylvania man made quite the catch while fishing in New Jersey this weekend.

John Callahan was fishing in the Raritan Bay from the shore on Sunday when he finally caught his first nibble after three hours.

It took him nearly 30 minutes to reel in his catch, but he was rewarded with a 58-pound bass on the other end of his line.

Employees from Julian's Biat & Tackle said it was a once-in-a-lifetime catch using fresh bunker chunk as bait.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfishingfishpa. newsn.j. newsMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
PETS & ANIMALS
Brandywine Valley SPCA hoping to turn shelter into rehab center
VIDEO: Pesky pelicans disrupt college graduation
Rogue cat rescued after running loose in JFK International Airport for 8 days
Large gator traipses across golf course
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police: Young couple murdered in their Churchville home
Michelle Obama, celebrities to celebrate college signing day in Philly
1st medical marijuana dispensary in Philly opening Wednesday
16-year-old charged in SEPTA station double stabbing
Camden Catholic football coach fired, cites racism
City to relocate addicts living under Kensington bridge
Man shot at teen inside NJ state park
AccuWeather: Sunshine, Very Warm Today
Show More
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
Kanye West calls slavery a 'choice'
Man seen walking with AR-15 in Abington, police alerted
Catholic school ends prom 'modesty poncho' plan
NJ creamery creates pork roll-flavored ice cream for summer
More News