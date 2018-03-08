DOGS

Reward offered after dog found stabbed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Pennsylvania SPCA is now offering a $1,700 reward to anyone who can help them solve a heinous case of animal abuse.

A passerby found the dog, who has been named Woobie, near the Fern Rock Train Station around 7:45 a.m. Monday.

Woobie had multiple stab wounds, along with other injuries, and had been left to die.

Fortunately, a passerby found the bull terrier mix and took her to the PSPCA.

With the help of the staff at Penn Vet, Woobie is now on the road to recovery.

She underwent surgery Wednesday and is doing much better.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania SPCA's Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA.

