A Philadelphia rower is trying to find the owner of two dogs he rescued from the Schuylkill River.Marqus Brown trains with the Penn AC boat club and is an assistant coach for BLJ Community Rowing.He was called to the river at 6 a.m. Thursday after his boss found two female Rottweilers stranded in the water near a public dock adjacent to the St. Joseph's University Boat House.They were standing in shallow water next to the stone wall lining the river bank.They appeared to have been stuck there overnight, Brown said, and were cold, wet and hungry. One was barking loudly.Brown called police and animal control, thinking that would take care of the problem.But when he returned at 3 p.m., the dogs were still there.Brown sprang into action.He looped a line around one of the dog's necks, put a tarp in the water and guided her onto it. He then hoisted the dog onto the dock.Brown says the other dog, which had been barking fiercely, calmed down when it saw the other dog on the dock.Brown was able to coax the second dog onto the tarp and hoist her out of the water in the same way.No owner ever appeared, so Brown took both dogs to his home in West Oak Lane, where he is now caring for them.He's hoping the dogs' owner will see this story on 6abc and come forward.Anyone with information can email Brown at marqusbrown@gmail.com.----------