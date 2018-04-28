Shelter Me: Faithful Friends Animal Society

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --Faithful Friends Animal Society in Wilmington, Delaware is a comprehensive animal shelter and community outreach agency.
"We feel that our animals are faithful to us," said Executive Director Jane Pierantozzi. "They give us loyal companionship and unconditional love, and so we want to be faithful to them."
At any one time, the shelter has about 60 dogs and up to 400 cats or kittens waiting for homes. This week is their Spring Break Adoption Event.
"All our animals are fifty percent off our adoption fees," said Pierantozzi.
It was Socks who brought us here.
"I decided to get a Socks tattoo because he is our longest-term resident," said Dog Placement Coordinator Lauren Casteel.
And he's so special that Casteel felt his story needed to be told. He is the epitome of the shelter's name: Faithful Friends.
"One night I was just having a bad day, and I was walking with Socks. And he started to, like, nudge my thigh as we were walking," Casteel told us. "So I decided to just sit down and take a break. And when I did, he started giving me a lot of kisses. We kind of just started to bond there."
Sadly, Lauren can't take Socks home. But she feels strongly that someone should.
"Once Socks knows you, that's it - he chooses you, loves you," she said. "He adores you, and he's a really loyal companion to have."
Kitten season is also arriving.
"I'm holding Hank," said Development Director Shannon O'Neill. "And he's a seven-week-old kitten who was brought in with three siblings and his mom."
They're living in the nursery and ready for adoption once they get their vaccinations and medical care.
Finally, there's Coco. She's four years old. Her owner brought her to the shelter because she couldn't take care of her anymore.
She's so energetic! She likes to play, and she likes treats. She's looking for a good home.
If you are interested in adopting any of these animals, here's the link to the Faithful Friends Animal Society website.
And if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
