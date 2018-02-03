PETS & ANIMALS

Shelter Me: New Life Animal Rescue

Shelter Me. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 3, 2018. (WPVI)

For New Life Animal Rescue founder and director Kim Mangione, the mission is personal.

"I have a little girl that's special needs. She is such an inspiration and, kind of, the animals are, too," Mangione said.

Every two hours, Mangione is tube-feeding a litter of five 10-day-old Chihuahua babies.

"The mom is very underweight and was not producing milk very well," Mangione said.

While Mangione is dedicated to the cause, her house is quickly filling up.

"We are looking for a property where we can rescue, rehab, and save a lot more animals," Mangione said.

And give them a second life.

ONLINE: https://www.newlifeanimalrescue.org/
If you're interested in any of the animals featured in this report, you can visit the Hemlock Edge Rescue website.

And, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
