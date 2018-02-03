Shelter Me: New Life Animal Rescue

For New Life Animal Rescue founder and director Kim Mangione, the mission is personal.
"I have a little girl that's special needs. She is such an inspiration and, kind of, the animals are, too," Mangione said.
Every two hours, Mangione is tube-feeding a litter of five 10-day-old Chihuahua babies.
"The mom is very underweight and was not producing milk very well," Mangione said.
While Mangione is dedicated to the cause, her house is quickly filling up.
"We are looking for a property where we can rescue, rehab, and save a lot more animals," Mangione said.
And give them a second life.
ONLINE: https://www.newlifeanimalrescue.org/
