Shelter Me: Salem County Humane Society

PENNS GROVE, N.J. (WPVI) --The Salem County Humane Society in South Jersey has opened up a new dog wing.
"It will provide comfort and shelter for animals for years to come," says founding member Sheila Fretz.
The dogs have moved into their new digs, all thanks to one generous donation.
"Her name was Betty Emerson, and she left us quite a bit of money to make this a reality," says president Dennis Bratton.
The no-kill shelter is 100-percent volunteer-based, and they couldn't be happier with the results.
"It's been a goal for us to make this a better place for the animals," Bratton says.
The new wing comes with brand new dog runs, a puppy room, a large prep room, and a meet and greet room.
"Families can come in and socialize with the dogs, see if it's a right fit for them," says Bratton.
Jake, a one-year-old Bluetick Coonhound, was flown up from the south as a puppy. He was originally adopted out, but as he got older he became fearful. Luckily, a foster family has helped calm his nerves, and now he is looking for a loving family.
Spot also suffers from nerves, but is super friendly. He is looking for a home with a fence and a place to let out his energy.
Maggie is a mix found as a stray. She would be best in a home without any other dogs.
And Oliver is a one-year-old Chihuahua that was found in the cold near a high school in South Jersey. He is domesticated, likes other dogs and could be the next addition to your household.
If you're interested in any of the animals featured in this report, you can visit the Salem County Humane Society website.
