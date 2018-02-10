Shelter Me: Yoga for puppies with puppies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A yoga class popping up in Fishtown is giving a whole new meaning to downward dog.
Yoga For Puppies With Puppies is a new monthly fundraiser manifested by the Morris Animal Refuge in Center City and Amrita Yoga and Wellness in Fishtown.
All of the proceeds benefit the rescue and its mission to save lives.
"This is to increase awareness for the adoptable dogs, but also raising money to help the shelter do the important work that they do," says Heather Rice, Owner and Instructor at Amrita Yoga and Wellness.
Just like the stretches, puppy philosophy runs deep.
"Think of a puppy, everything to them is like play, and everything to them is done out of love and I think that's something we forget about," Rice says.
Yoga pup Noah is an absolute cuddle bug.
"He especially likes people, he tends to want to be carried, he falls asleep in your arms really quickly," says Sophie Samul, Events Coordinator at Morris Animal Refuge.
Jordan is a super social beagle mix.
"She likes to sit on your lap, she likes to play. Just a really social girl, the more people the better," Samul says.
Lacey would do really well in a home with other dogs, where the terrier mix's personality can really come out.
And Charity is a beautiful terrier mix from the Morris Animal Refuge. She used to be a breeding dog, so she is a little bit shy with other dogs, but she loves people.
If you're interested in any of the animals featured in this report, you can visit the Morris Animal Refuge website.
And, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
