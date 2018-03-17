Shelter Me: Yoga with Cats at the Pennsylvania SPCA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Yoga For Puppies With Puppies is a monthly fundraiser manifested by the Morris Animal Refuge.
The next session is on March 25 at Openbox Athletics in Graduate Hospital.
More of a cat person? Stretch out with the felines at the Pennsylvania SPCA.
"One Sunday a month at our Fishtown Center we have Yoga With Cats," says Gillian Kocher, Director of Public Relations at Pennsylvania SPCA.
Or just come and check out their adoptable pets!
Brandy is a three-month-old hound mix that will win over your heart.
"We don't know too much about her because she's so young, but she's very sweet and will fit into really any home," says Kocher.
Cookie Dough is a pittie mix who is shy at first, but warms up quickly.
Rocky is a senior shepherd mix.
"He was actually adopted from the shelter quite some time ago, and recently returned," Kocher says.
The nine-year-old is sweet, but needs a strong handler.
Finally, there is Rufus. Rufus is a two-month-old puppy, recently pulled from a high intake shelter. He's super adorable, sweet and smart too! He already knows the sit command.
If you're interested in any of the animals featured in this report, you can visit the Pennsylvania SPCA website.
And, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
