A baby orca leaps out of the water in British Columbia, Canada, much to the delight of a group of lucky whale watchers.
The young whale breaches the surface four times as it swims with its pod.
The video was taken by Pascale C-Slater, a naturalist with Prince of Whales Whale Watching tours.
VIDEO: Baby orca leaps out of water, delights onlookers
PETS & ANIMALS
