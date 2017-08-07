PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Baby orca leaps out of water, delights onlookers

Baby orca leaps out of the water in British Columbia, Canada, much to the delight of a group of lucky whale watchers. (WPVI)

A baby orca leaps out of the water in British Columbia, Canada, much to the delight of a group of lucky whale watchers.

The young whale breaches the surface four times as it swims with its pod.

The video was taken by Pascale C-Slater, a naturalist with Prince of Whales Whale Watching tours.

