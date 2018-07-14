Waterford Township horse sanctuary owner charged with animal cruelty

A horse sanctuary owner in Camden County is being charged with animal cruelty, according to police.Authorities executed a search warrant Friday on the Labrador Hill Equine Sanctuary in Waterford Township, which houses approximately 70 animals.The purpose of the warrant was to document the conditions of the property, and the health and welfare of the horses, donkeys and other animals.As a result of the search warrant, 62-year-old Sarah Rabinowitz of Waterford was issued a court order mandating that immediate measures be taken with regard to insufficient water sources and inadequate sheltering.Rabinowitz was also charged with 57 counts of 4th degree Causing Bodily Injury to a Living Animal or Creature by failing to provide necessary care, as well as five counts of Animal Cruelty.The investigation is ongoing.------