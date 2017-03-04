Shelter Me: PAWSibilities Animal Rescue

HARLEYSVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --An animal rescue facility in Harleysville, Pa. has opened a boutique in Skippack, Pa. to raise money for the animals they save.
PAWsibilites Animal Rescue started rescuing both domestic and farm animals in Harleysville back in 2009.
"We are a non-profit, and we are no-kill," says PAWSibilities Director Samantha Carroll. "So we take in animals, and they stay with us until they get adopted."
Since then, the organization has become primarily a cat rescue.
"There's so many cats in our area that it's just moved in that direction," Carroll says.
In August, the group opened Second Chances Boutique in Skippack to raise money for the rescue.
"People are very generous and donate all this stuff for us," says Carroll. "And people come and buy it.... The community here has been so excited."
They sell everything from jewelry and house décor to vintage chairs. The money raised goes toward food, cleaning supplies and vet care.
Second Chances also has a cat room so customers can find a forever companion.
"We get a lot of cats (whose) owners passed away," Carroll explains. "A lot of them have medical issues when they come in, just because they're older."
"It's hard to walk in for one and not look at the other," she adds.
Feline sisters Belle and Gracie are inseparable and would love to go to a home together.
"As you can tell, they're very comfortable and playful with everybody," says Carroll. "They're about four years old."
Coca is five years old and prefers to be a lap cat.
"Likes to play, but not excessively," Carroll explains.
Tigger is also five and very curious.
Fiona was born at PAWsibilites. All her siblings have been adopted.
"She's about 9 months old now, and she's very playful," says Carroll.
Finally, there is Midnight, an 11-year-old Maine Coon cat found under a bush. He was matted and weak.
He has recovered well now and is ready for his forever family.
If you're interested in Midnight or any of the animals you've met today you can visit the PAWsibilites website.
