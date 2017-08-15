Philadelphia, FOP reach contract deal

The city of Philadelphia and the union for the city's police officers have reached a three-year contract agreement.

Under the deal, the city will get increased pension contributions.

Police operations will also be tweaked to control overtime costs and new officers must still live in the city for the first five years of employment.

Officers will get raises for next three years and they keep their defined benefit plan; it was a plan the city was angling to change.
