Police are investigating after Action News is told at least one officer fired at a suspect in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.The gunfire erupted before 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of North 33rd Street.Video from the Action Cam showed a crime scene involving a silver sedan with front-end damage.Numerous investigators were surrounding the vehicle.There was no immediate word what led to the gunfire, or the number or extent of injuries.------