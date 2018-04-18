PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are investigating after Action News is told at least one officer fired at a suspect in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.
The gunfire erupted before 4 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of North 33rd Street.
Video from the Action Cam showed a crime scene involving a silver sedan with front-end damage.
Numerous investigators were surrounding the vehicle.
There was no immediate word what led to the gunfire, or the number or extent of injuries.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps