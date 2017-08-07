Philadelphia police say they're investigating the story of a 13-year-old boy who was found shot in the foot.Police say the boy was shot about 11:30 p.m. Sunday. But they say surveillance video doesn't support his account of the incident.The boy tells police he was walking near an intersection in the city's Kensington section when he heard shots and realized he'd been hit in the foot.But police say the cameras did not record any shooting in that place and time.Chief Inspector Scott Small says, "We are not certain at this time that this 13-year-old boy is telling us the truth."Police do say the boy was actually shot, however. He was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital and should recover completely.----------