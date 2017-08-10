Philadelphia police nab home invasion suspect after search

Home invasion suspect ditches stolen car in Overbrook. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on August 10, 2017. (WPVI)

OVERBROOK (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have arrested a home invasion suspect after search on Thursday morning.

It all began around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 200 block of West Mount Airy Avenue.

Investigators say a 39-year-old woman and two girls were inside a home when the suspect, who was armed with a gun, entered through the unlocked front door.

The suspect fled the home around 2:15 a.m., taking credit cards, cash, an iPhone, a laptop computer and a Kia Sorrento.

Police were not able to say what transpired in the nearly five hours the man was apparently at the home.

He tried to withdraw cash from an ATM on the 7600 block of City Avenue, and was spotted by police.

Officers followed the suspect, who then crashed in the 5700 block of Overbrook Avenue.

He fled on foot and police spent part of the morning searching for the man. He has since been found and taken into custody.

Police say formal charges are pending.

No injuries were reported from the home invasion victims.

