U.S. & WORLD

Phony Uber driver with $15K in unpaid tolls arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

Fake uber driver caught with unpaid tolls. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 18, 2018. (WPVI)

New York City police arrested a phony Uber driver with a trunk full of unpaid tolls.

Investigators say Richard Abraham was posing as an Uber driver when officers pulled him over Sunday night.

They found $15,000 worth of unpaid tolls in the trunk of the car.

The car's Florida license plate tripped a police alert system.

Police say Abraham has a suspended license and was driving his cousin's car at the time.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worlduber
U.S. & WORLD
Thai youth soccer team leaves hospital
MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn't liable
Trump corrects his quote, says misspoke on Russian meddling
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Human remains found in suitcase in Southwest Philly
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Thai youth soccer team leaves hospital
Get your Eagles public practice tickets today at 10 a.m.
All-Star Game: Nola shines, Trout gives Eagles shoutout
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore
Police: Girl, 9, killed by stray bullet while inside home
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Show More
1 rescued from West Philadelphia house fire
Fire causes damage to Gloucester County home
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy, Less Humid Today
Flash floods across region following storm
Police: Man exposed himself to young girls in Bethlehem
More News