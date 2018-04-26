  • LIVE VIDEO Verdict reached in Bill Cosby retrial

PHOTOS: Bill Cosby found guilty of drugging, molesting woman

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Bill Cosby departs the Montgomery County Courthouse with his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, after being found guilty on all counts in his sexual assault retrial. (Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images)</span></div>
See photos from the courthouse after actor Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bill cosbysexual assaulttrialpennsylvania news
Top Stories
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby calls prosecutor 'a--hole' after guilty verdict
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
RAW VIDEO: Bill Cosby leaves courtroom after verdict
RAW VIDEO: Cosby accusers react to verdict
RAW VIDEO: Accusers' attorney reacts to Cosby verdict
VIDEO: Scene outside the courtroom after Cosby conviction
Coyote captured in South Philadelphia
Show More
Senate confirms Pompeo as secretary of state
Woman killed in Quakertown hotel fire
Report: Eagles' Long, Lurie speak out in NFL closed-door meeting
Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, at least 6 hurt
10 shots fired in North Philadelphia triple shooting
More News