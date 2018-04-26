Live Broadcast
PHOTOS: Bill Cosby found guilty of drugging, molesting woman
Thursday, April 26, 2018 03:22PM
See photos from the courthouse after actor Bill Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.
Related Topics:
bill cosby
sexual assault
trial
pennsylvania news
Top Stories
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby calls prosecutor 'a--hole' after guilty verdict
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
RAW VIDEO: Bill Cosby leaves courtroom after verdict
RAW VIDEO: Cosby accusers react to verdict
RAW VIDEO: Accusers' attorney reacts to Cosby verdict
VIDEO: Scene outside the courtroom after Cosby conviction
Coyote captured in South Philadelphia
Senate confirms Pompeo as secretary of state
Woman killed in Quakertown hotel fire
Report: Eagles' Long, Lurie speak out in NFL closed-door meeting
Explosion rocks Wisconsin refinery, at least 6 hurt
10 shots fired in North Philadelphia triple shooting
