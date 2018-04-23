Point Breeze house collapses following possible gas explosion

A building has collapsed in the Point Breeze section of the city Monday night.It happened around 7:45 p.m.Police said there were two people inside the house on the 1200 block of South 20th Street when an explosion occurred.According to witnesses, they both walked out of the back of the residence following the blast.They were both transported from the scene. There is no word on their condition.Batallion Chief 1 said the building attached to the structure is unstable. Nearby, the 17th district police headquarters is also being evacuated.Fire investigators and PGW are on location investigating.------