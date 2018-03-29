POWER OUTAGE

Utility poles collapse in Bucks Co. leaving power customers in the dark

Downed utility poles cause power problems in Doylestown: Sharrie Williams reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., March 29, 2018 (WPVI)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
PECO is trying to figure out what brought three poles down in Doylestown, Bucks County Thursday morning.

The Action Cam was out along the 100 block of Hamilton Street Thursday afternoon.

That's where several large poles and power lines, crashed onto the street just before 6 a.m.

One of the poles landed on a car, crushing it.

Initially, the incident left more than 2300 people in the dark, but PECO says they have restored power to all but 29 customers.

Several streets in the area are closed at this hour.

PECO says it doesn't appear that anything hit the poles, but they're still investigating.

