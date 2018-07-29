Police: Accused killer assaults officers, steals cruiser in West Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Accused killer assaults officers, steals cruiser in West Philadelphia. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An accused murderer is in custody this morning.

Investigators say he assaulted two Philadelphia police officers before stealing their car to make a getaway, but was eventually taken down by a homeowner.

Police say the chain of events began on Poplar Street in West Philadelphia Saturday.

It started around 9:15 p.m. when two 19th District officers made a pedestrian stop in the 5500 block of Poplar Street.
They say the man they were stopping then assaulted both officers and then jumped into the police vehicle and took off down Poplar.

Police say the suspect drove to Ithan and Media Streets and got out. Then a 911 call came in for a report of that same man breaking into a home in the 1400 block of North 56th St.

Police say the person who lives there was able to fight off the suspect and police arrested the suspect in the rear of that residence.

Both police officers were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and are in stable condition.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsofficer injured
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News