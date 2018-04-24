Police: Affair was apparent motive in Rosemont, Pa. murder-suicide

RADNOR TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have identified the two women who were found dead after a murder-suicide in the Rosemont section of Radnor Township, Pa., and said an affair may have been the motive for the attack.

The victims were identified as Jennair Gerardot, 47, of Wilmington, Delaware and 33-year-old Meredith Sullivan Chapman, who lived in the Lowrys Lane home where the bodies were found.

Police believe Gerardot broke into the house and waited for Chapman to arrive, and then shot Chapman as soon as she walked in and shot herself.

Investigators said the killings apparently stemmed from a domestic situation involving the two women and Gerardot's husband.

"You had a man that was married that was having an affair with this other woman. The wife knew about it, and this was a calculated, planned attack," said Police Superintendent William Colarulo.

"There were emails and text messages indicating what she planned to do, and the detectives are still sorting that out," Colarulo said.

Two women dead in apparent murder/suicide in Bryn Mawr: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 23, 2018


