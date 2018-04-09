Saturday night, 15th District Officer Wrzesinski arrested two individuals for walking our streets with two loaded weapons. The AR-15 was being held by a 12 (yes, TWELVE) year old, and the Glock was in the hands of an 18-year-old. Parents: make sure your weapons are secured! pic.twitter.com/feEjc6jRg3 — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 9, 2018

Philadelphia police arrested a 12-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man for walking the street with loaded weapons.15th District Officer Wrzesinski made the arrests around 6:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Kennedy Street.Police say the 12-year-old was carrying a loaded AR-15 rifle.They say the 18-year-old was walking with a loaded pistol. Police described the pistol as a Glock, but a Twitter user pointed out it was an M&P Shield.Philadelphia police shared a photo on Monday of Officer Wrzesinski holding the weapons.State law reads:Police also sent out a message to parents: "Make sure your weapons are secured!"This investigation is ongoing with Northeast Detective Division.