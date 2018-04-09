Philadelphia police arrest boy walking with AR-15, teen with pistol

(Philadelphia Police)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police arrested a 12-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man for walking the street with loaded weapons.

15th District Officer Wrzesinski made the arrests around 6:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Kennedy Street.

Police say the 12-year-old was carrying a loaded AR-15 rifle.

They say the 18-year-old was walking with a loaded pistol. Police described the pistol as a Glock, but a Twitter user pointed out it was an M&P Shield.

Philadelphia police shared a photo on Monday of Officer Wrzesinski holding the weapons.



State law reads:
Carrying firearms on public streets or public property in Philadelphia.

No person shall carry a firearm, rifle or shotgun at any time upon the public streets or upon any public property in a city of the first class unless:
(1) such person is licensed to carry a firearm; or

(2) such person is exempt from licensing under section 6106(b) of this title (relating to firearms not to be carried without a license).

Police also sent out a message to parents: "Make sure your weapons are secured!"

This investigation is ongoing with Northeast Detective Division.

