Police arrest man found in possession of numerous firearms and drugs in Galloway

Police in Galloway Township, New Jersey have arrested a man found in possession of numerous unlawful firearms and drugs.The incident occurred just after noon on Friday when officers responded to the 200 block of E. White Horse Pike for a report of a suspicious person possibly in possession of a firearm.Upon arrival, police located 42-year-old Thomas J. Turner of Galloway, New Jersey, who was wearing a black tactical vest and carrying a backpack.According to police, while officers were speaking with Turner they discovered that he was carrying an assault firearm, along with a 30-round extended magazine loaded with 17 bullets. He was also found to be in possession of 15 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and other suspicious items.During the investigation, police obtained a search warrant for a storage container that was leased by Turner. While searching the storage container, police found heroin, various weapons, a variety of ammunition and two additional extended magazines.Turner was taken into custody and faces a number of felony charges.------