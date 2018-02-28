Police: 'Blue Sneaker Bandit' targeting local stores

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are looking for a man who's been stealing from home improvement stores in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Investigators are calling him the "Blue Sneaker Bandit" thanks to his choice of footwear.

Police say he took power tool kits from the Strathmann store in Upper Southampton, as well as the Lowe's stores in both Plymouth and Warrington townships.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, with dark-colored hair.

Along with the distinctive shoes, the man also wears dark-colored workout clothing.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstheftUpper Southampton Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News