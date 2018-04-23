Police: Bucks Co. woman, Philadelphia man killed in house party shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

2 dead, 1 injured after shots fired into party crowd in North Philly. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 21, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have identified the man and woman who were killed when a gunman opened fire at a house party in North Philadelphia over the weekend.

Viktoriya Manasyan, 20, of Holland, Pa., died after being shot in the back.

Rashawn Tahir Miller, 21, of the 5700 block of Warrington Avenue, died after being shot in the head.

Two other victims were injured after gunfire erupted in the 1800 block of West Diamond Street just after midnight Saturday.

The injured victims were described as a 21-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and a 23-year-old man who suffered two gunshot wounds to the left thigh. Both are hospitalized in stable condition.

Witnesses told police the shooter came out of a side alley and shot Miller.

But then, the witnesses say, the suspect continued the assault, opening fire at those standing outside.

The shootings happened near the Temple University campus. Scott Peacock, a student at Temple, lives in the building where the shooting happened. He told Action News over the weekend he was home trying to study for finals.

"When I heard those gunshots I knew to stay back in my room," Peacock said.

The victims were not Temple students, the university confirmed.

There have been no arrests and no suspects have been named.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingshots firedhomicide
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy riding bike with father killed, hit by suspected drunk driver
Brooks: Restructured deal because Foles "deserved more money"
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Police: 5 Philly robberies likely connected; suspects sought
Teens run to help victims, including children, in SW Phila. collision
Fire during NJ sleepover injures 13, 2 critically
AccuWeather: More Beautiful Weather Today
Cosby defense blocked from using deposition; trial nears end
Show More
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Memorial service held for woman killed in Southwest flight
Manhunt for Waffle House shooting suspect continues
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero
Fire closes STEM Academy in Downingtown for the day
More News