Authorities have captured an armed man after a search through Bensalem, Bucks County to Northeast Philadelphia.It began around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Route 1 just south of Old Lincoln Highway.Police say they responded to a report of shots fired. As they approached, the suspect sped off in his vehicle, but crashed in a nearby housing community under construction.The man fled the scene on foot, leaving the truck in a ditch.Officers recovered a firearm, believed to be a rifle, inside the truck.They searched a wooded area near behind the Neshaminy Interplex, but did not find him.He was finally apprehended around 7 p.m. at a house along the 2900 block of Devereaux Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.