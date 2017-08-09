Police capture Bensalem gunman in Northeast Philadelphia

Search for gunman in Bensalem woods. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 9, 2017. (WPVI)

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities have captured an armed man after a search through Bensalem, Bucks County to Northeast Philadelphia.

It began around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Route 1 just south of Old Lincoln Highway.

Police say they responded to a report of shots fired. As they approached, the suspect sped off in his vehicle, but crashed in a nearby housing community under construction.

The man fled the scene on foot, leaving the truck in a ditch.

Officers recovered a firearm, believed to be a rifle, inside the truck.

They searched a wooded area near behind the Neshaminy Interplex, but did not find him.

He was finally apprehended around 7 p.m. at a house along the 2900 block of Devereaux Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.

