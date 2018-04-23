Police: Car driver apparently shot and killed by van driver in Germantown; suspect loose

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Car driver apparently shot, killed by van driver. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on April 23, 2018. (WPVI)

By
GERMANTOWN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police believe the driver of a white work van shot and killed a man who was behind the wheel of his car.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police believe the van driver parked the Mercedes van outside the Candy's Kids Learning Academy daycare in Port Richmond after killing the 46-year-old victim.

The SWAT team, K-9 units, and even drones were deployed in the search for the gunman.

Neighbors say children were inside and their parents were in a panic.

"It's sad that the kids have to witness the cops going in there with guns and stuff," said Cristina Laureao.

The suspect remains at large.

Investigators are still working to piece together what happened. So far, there has been no word on a motive for the killing.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootinghomicideNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Bucks Co. woman, Philly man killed in house party shooting
Witness recalls fatal DUI crash that killed boy on bike
Armed officers begin patrol of Cherry Hill high schools
Brooks: Restructured deal because Foles "deserved more money"
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Police: 5 Philly robberies likely connected; suspects sought
Teens run to help victims, including children, in SW Phila. collision
Fire during NJ sleepover injures 13, 2 critically
Show More
AccuWeather: More Beautiful Weather Today
Cosby defense blocked from using deposition; trial nears end
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Memorial service held for woman killed in Southwest flight
Manhunt for Waffle House shooting suspect continues
More News