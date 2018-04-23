Philadelphia police believe the driver of a white work van shot and killed a man who was behind the wheel of his car.The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Germantown Avenue.Police believe the van driver parked the Mercedes van outside the Candy's Kids Learning Academy daycare in Port Richmond after killing the 46-year-old victim.The SWAT team, K-9 units, and even drones were deployed in the search for the gunman.Neighbors say children were inside and their parents were in a panic."It's sad that the kids have to witness the cops going in there with guns and stuff," said Cristina Laureao.The suspect remains at large.Investigators are still working to piece together what happened. So far, there has been no word on a motive for the killing.------