Police: Car goes airborne and flips over on West Chester Pike, driver trapped underneath

EMBED </>More Videos

Crash investigation impacts evening commute on West Chester Pike: Monica Malpass reports on Action News at 4 p.m., March 14, 2018 (WPVI)

WESTTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A major crash investigation impacted traffic flow during the evening rush hour on West Chester Pike near South Chester Road in Westtown Township, Chester County Wednesday.

Police said a driver was speeding when he lost control around 1:30 p.m.

His Honda CR-V hit a median, crossed into the eastbound lanes and went airborne.

It then hit several parked cars in the parking lot of Saints Simon and Jude school.

When the car came to a rest the driver was trapped underneath.

Police were able to lift the vehicle and rush him to the hospital with injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Officers blocked off West Chester Pike during their investigation. The roadway was reopened just after 5 p.m.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsaccidentcar accidentcar into building
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect ID'd in sexual assault of missing teen
Police: Home health care worker overdoses, saved by patient
Family begs for help over tree resting on power lines
"Flushable" Wipes Creating Expensive Problem at Local Sewage Plant
Local students take part in National Walkout Day
Abington students take National School Walkout a step further
'Enough is enough': Students nationwide walk out
Cruz appears in court, remains silent when asked about plea
Show More
Suspect sought for murder inside Kingsessing laundromat
Police seek info after man killed in Wilmington
Philadelphia last in Pennsylvania county health rankings
Police: Potential threat prompted lockdown at Atlantic City High
Sentence, convictions upheld in Montco church shooting
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
"Flushable" Wipes Creating Expensive Problem at Local Sewage Plant
Suspect sought for murder inside Kingsessing laundromat
Police: Home health care worker overdoses, saved by patient
More Video