PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A police chase that started in Montgomery County came to an end in Philadelphia's Overbrook Farms section on Monday night.
Haverford Police were able to stop the car along City Avenue near Greenfield Road.
The Action Cam was there as police processed the scene.
The vehicle involved could be seen with front-end damage.
There was no word on what led to the pursuit or if there were any injuries.
