Police: NJ driver fled crash, says he was scared of 'rednecks'

SPARTA, N.J --
Police in New Jersey say a man suspected of driving while intoxicated told them he fled the scene of a crash because he felt scared in "redneck country."

Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon says the 48-year-old Morristown man was turning a corner while driving in Sparta Sunday night when he hit another vehicle.
NJ.com reports the man drove away but was followed by two other motorists who reported him when he pulled over.

The driver of the other vehicle was examined at the scene.

Lamon says an officer asked the man if he left the scene of an accident, and the driver remarked he didn't feel safe.

Lamon says the man failed a breathalyzer test and is charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

