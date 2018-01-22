Police: Gunman fires into car while driving on I-95

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Man shot at car on I-95: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 22, 2018 (WPVI)

CHESTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania State Police say an attempted killer is on the loose.

The gunman fired a shot into someone's car while driving on I-95 Monday.

It happened around 8 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 3, Highland Avenue in Chester Township.

Police said the bullet penetrated the driver's side rear area of the victim's car. The suspect then drove south on Interstate 95

Troopers said he was believed to be driving an older model gold Ford Taurus.

Pennsylvania State Police said a man bearing resemblance to this sketch fired a bullet into another motorist's car on I-95 Monday.



The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 30-40 years of age with facial hair. Troopers said he was believed to be driving an older model gold Ford Taurus.

Police said it's not known what the motive was.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police Media Barracks.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsI-95shots firedpennsylvania state police
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Rain and Gusty Thunderstorms for AM Rush
Father and 2 children killed in Bridgeton, NJ house fire
Paulsboro police identify suspects in rash of car thefts
Cosby tells stories at club in 1st show since 2015
Police: Man struck officer, horse prior to game
Bob Brooks visits snowy, heartbroken Minneapolis
2 dead, 1 hurt in Trenton Triple Shooting
Fatal police-involved shooting under investigation in Millville, NJ
Show More
Pennsylvania court throws out congressional boundaries
Doug Pederson: Eagles still have one more game
Back to work: Government shutdown ends after Dems relent
Donut shop employee critical after holdup in Frankford
Good Nick or Bad Nick: Who shows up for Super Bowl LII?
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Back to work: Government shutdown ends after Dems relent
Donut shop employee critical after holdup in Frankford
Crisco poles did not stop Eagles fans from climbing
More Video