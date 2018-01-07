  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
MISSING CHILDREN

Police have located 2 boys they say walked away from their West Oak Lane home

NORTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police have located two young boys who walked away from a home in West Oak Lane Sunday afternoon

Authorities said Tramyre and Nasyre Jones, ages 10 and 6, were last seen leaving from the rear of their house on the 1800 block of E. Pastorius Street around 1:30 p.m.

Tramyer Jones is described as a 10-year-old black male, approximately 4 foot 6 inches tall, with a heavy build and black, short curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and possibly barefoot.

Nasyre Jones is described as a 6-year-old black male, approximately 3 feet tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black and green coat, blue sweat shirt and tan pants.

Officials said the boys were located just before 5 p.m.

