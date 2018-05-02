Murdered Churchville couple identified; person of interest named

CHURCHVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities have identified the young husband and wife who were found dead inside their Bucks County home and are looking for a person of interest.

Police say the bodies of Tyler Roy, 27, and his wife Christina, 28, were found on the upper floors of their home on the unit block of Kitty Knight Drive in Churchville on Tuesday morning.



Autopsies will be conducted Thursday morning to establish the exact causes of death.

Twenty-six-year-old Daniel Kenneth Mooney has been identified as a person of interest in their deaths.



Police say Mooney, who may walk with a pronounced limp, once lived in the same neighborhood as the couple.

An active arrest warrant was issued for Mooney in connection to an unrelated car theft on April 30 in Northampton Township.

Mooney is wanted for questioning in the double homicide, as well as the theft of the Roys' vehicle.

The vehicle, which police say was stolen from the home that same night, was recovered Wednesday morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say the person of interest is considered dangerous and anyone who sees Mooney should not approach him.

Anyone with information on Mooney's whereabouts is asked to call 215-322-6114, or to click the Submit a Tip option at bucks.crimewatchpa.com.

Authorities say the homicides were discovered when a house painter who was working on the outside of the home found one of the bodies when he came inside around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

He called 911, and responding officers located the second body.

Northampton Police Chief Michael Clark told reporters Tuesday evening that there was no sign of forced entry to the house.

