Police investigate double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 28, 2018.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two men are in the hospital following a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police tell Action News the shots were fired just after midnight Saturday on the 6600 block of Woodland Avenue.

A 28-year-old victim was shot in the stomach and legs.

A 20-year-old victim was shot in the chest, back, leg and side.

Both victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

So far there's no word on what led up to the shooting.

