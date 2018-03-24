Police investigate double shooting outside Brewerytown restaurant

BREWERYTOWN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting outside restaurant in the city's Brewerytown section overnight.

It happened near Ridge Capital Bar & Grille on the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue around midnight.

One person was transported to Temple University Hospital. The other person was taken to Hannehman Hospital.

Both victims are listed in stable condition.

Police have not said if they came from the restaurant.

No arrest has been announced.

