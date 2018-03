EMBED >More News Videos Police investigate shooting in Overbrook Park: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.Officers were called to the 7700 block of Overbrook Avenue at 6:06 a.m. Thursday.They arrived to find a 39-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.Police took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:25 a.m.Investigators did not find a weapon at the scene.They have made no arrests.------