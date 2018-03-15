PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.
Officers were called to the 7700 block of Overbrook Avenue at 6:06 a.m. Thursday.
They arrived to find a 39-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.
Police took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:25 a.m.
Investigators did not find a weapon at the scene.
They have made no arrests.
