Police investigate fatal shooting in Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man fatally shot in Overbrook Park: Matt O'Donnell reports during the Action News Update at 10 a.m. on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the 7700 block of Overbrook Avenue at 6:06 a.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find a 39-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

EMBED More News Videos

Police investigate shooting in Overbrook Park: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 15, 2018.



Police took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:25 a.m.

Investigators did not find a weapon at the scene.

They have made no arrests.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsshootingphiladelphia policeWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
US impose sanctions on 13 Russians indicted by Mueller
Toys "R" Us to close all 735 stores in US
TIMELINE: Toys "R" Us through the years
225 Pennridge students to get detention over walkouts
21 Berks Co. students suspended for walkout
New task force to address school security in Pa.
Grandfather shot multiple times in West Phila. home
Villanova, Penn ready to begin March Madness
Show More
Teenage boy hit by stray bullet in Chester
Prosecutors unopposed to release of rapper Meek Mill
Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members
2 men run from South Philly traffic stop, guns found
Chester County holding 3-day country music festival
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Toys "R" Us to close all 735 stores in US
Navy jet crashes off Key West, killing 2 crew members
Teenage boy hit by stray bullet in Chester
More Video