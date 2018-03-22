Multi-car crash involving police car in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Montgomery County authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle accident involving a police car in King of Prussia.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday on Route 202 at Henderson Road.

Police said a driver had a medical emergency, causing him to crash into the rear of an Upper Merion Police car.

Two people sustained non-life threatening injuries in the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.

