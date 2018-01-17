The bitter cold did not stop what police are calling an apparent execution Wednesday night.It happened inside a North Philadelphia corner store as the victim was eating a sandwich.Police said it was just after 7 p.m. that officers from the 25th District responded to numerous 911 call for gunshots inside the Brilliante Mini Market in the 3300 block of N. 6th Street."They found a 22-year-old man inside the store, lying in one of the aisles, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head, neck, chest, abdomen and legs," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Store employees said the victim, who frequents the store, was sitting on a milk crate eating a sandwich and drinking a soda he had just ordered."That's when two men with masks walked in, both had guns," said Small. "They went right up to the individual, point-blank range, and fired over 20 shots."Police said they found more than 20 shell casings from two different caliber semi-automatic weapons scattered about near the victim.Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital."However he was struck so many times by gunfire, in so many parts of his body, including his head and neck, he was pronounced almost immediately upon arrival," said Small.Police said the two masked men, who at this time remain unidentified, ran off in an unknown direction."Right now we don't have a motive for the shooting," said Small. "However there was no robbery that took place of the victim, nor was there a robbery of the variety store."Homicide detectives continue to interview witnesses inside the store. They are also reviewing surveillance footage from inside and outside the mini-market as they try to track the assailants.------