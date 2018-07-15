Police: Man sought for stabbing in New Castle, Del.

Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who is wanted in connection with a stabbing.The incident occurred around 2:13 a.m. Saturday as troopers were called to the Best Knights Inn for a stabbing.The investigation revealed the victim fled with serious stab wounds and was located nearby on Robinson Drive.The victim was taken to a local area hospital where he is being treated for his serious injuries.The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Sirrone Deshields of New Castle, Delaware.Deshields is currently wanted for assault 1st degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.If anyone has information please call (302)365-8468.------