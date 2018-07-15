Police: Man sought for stabbing in New Castle, Del.

Police: Man sought for stabbing in New Castle. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10:30 p.m. on July 14, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who is wanted in connection with a stabbing.

The incident occurred around 2:13 a.m. Saturday as troopers were called to the Best Knights Inn for a stabbing.

The investigation revealed the victim fled with serious stab wounds and was located nearby on Robinson Drive.
The victim was taken to a local area hospital where he is being treated for his serious injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Sirrone Deshields of New Castle, Delaware.

Deshields is currently wanted for assault 1st degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

If anyone has information please call (302)365-8468.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsstabbing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect charged in Philly developer stabbing near Rittenhouse Square
Vigil held for Sean Schellenger near Rittenhouse Square
Headstone unveiled for fallen firefighter in Philadelphia
Suspect killed in police-involved shooting in Vineland
Man killed by hit and run driver on I-495 in Newport, Delaware
Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville
Search for missing 61-year-old woman from Kensington
Man sought for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in N.J.
Show More
Stepfather of boy who died after allegedly hitting his head charged
DA: Baby died from ingesting mother's drug-laced breast milk
Philly police seek 2 adults over video of child being kicked
Waterford Township horse sanctuary owner charged with animal cruelty
DNA tool may help in Fairmount Park rapist cold case
More News