Man stabbed trying to stop armed robbery in North Phila., police say

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Good Samaritan was stabbed while trying to stop an armed robbery in North Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 1 p.m. on December 23rd at the Dominican Beauty store on the 3400 block of North 5th Street.

Police say the suspect, armed with a knife, demanded money from everyone inside the store.

A 42-year-old man inside the store began to struggle with the suspect and knocked him to the ground.

During the struggle, police say the suspect stabbed the man once in the back with the knife causing a small puncture wound.

The suspect then fled the store on foot with the man chasing him on Sedgley Avenue towards Erie Avenue, but could not be caught.

Police released surveillance of the incident on Tuesday.



The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 30 to 35 years old, with a thin build, balding, light facial hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

