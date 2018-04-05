Police: Man stalked teens at King of Prussia Mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Stalking suspect at King of Prussia Mall. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 5, 2018. (WPVI)

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --
Upper Merion police are searching for a man accused of stalking two teenage girls at the King of Prussia Mall.

Police say the girls noticed the man following them around the mall for about an hour and a half.


He had a bike helmet with a cloth inside it.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 10th.

Police also released a photo of the suspect's possible vehicle.



Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Merion police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsstalkingking of prussia mallKing of Prussia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tacony-Palmyra Bridge reopens after being hit by a ship
Villanova Parade: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info
Phillies home opener today in South Philly
AccuWeather: Villanova Parade, Phillies Opener Forecast
Officials: Trevose house fire caused by arson
3 Phila. officers responding to shooting injured in crash
NYPD: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man
VIDEO: Winds blow roof off Kansas school
Show More
Vernon Odom recalls covering MLK assassination
Trump working with governors to send troops to guard border
DA: Secretary blamed shopping addiction for $260,000 theft
Local police stations offer safe havens for completing online transactions
Local activists recall meeting Martin Luther King Jr.
More News