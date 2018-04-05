Police: Man stalked teens at King of Prussia Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) --Upper Merion police are searching for a man accused of stalking two teenage girls at the King of Prussia Mall.
Police say the girls noticed the man following them around the mall for about an hour and a half.
He had a bike helmet with a cloth inside it.
It happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 10th.
Police also released a photo of the suspect's possible vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Merion police.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps