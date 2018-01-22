Police: Man struck officer, police horse prior to game

Police: Man struck officer, horse prior to game. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on January 22, 2018.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man is accused of striking an officer and police horse near Lincoln Financial Field prior to the Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday.

Police have charged Andrew Tornetta with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and related charges.

Andrew Tornetta


It happened around 3:15 p.m. Sunday at the Stadium Complex on the 1000 block of Pattison Avenue.

Police say an on-duty Pennsylvania State Police Corporal was mounted on his horse in lot M5 and attempted to disperse a large crowd.

They say the Corporal gave verbal commands for everyone to leave the area, however, one person refused. That person was later identified as Tornetta.

While mounted atop the horse, police say the Corporal began to escort Tornetta away from the crowd, again telling him to leave.

That's when police say he became verbally combative. They say Tornetta maneuvered himself out of his jacket. He was grabbed by his sweatshirt as he was being placed under arrest.

The suspect then allegedly struck the officer's horse twice with his fist. Police say he then struck the Corporal on the right side of his face, below his eye, causing redness and swelling.

Police say Tornetta shed his clothes and began walking away, back into the crowd, in an attempt to flee.

Fellow mounted and Philadelphia police officers assisted in taking Tornetta into custody.

Six people were arrested all day Sunday, including Tornetta.

