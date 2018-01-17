Police: Mother tried to mail drugs to son in prison

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say mother tried to send son drugs in prison: Sharrie Williams reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., January 17, 2018 (WPVI)

GEORGETOWN, Del. --
Police say a woman tried to send drugs to her son in a Delaware prison via the U.S. Postal Service.

The News Journal reported Wednesday that authorities say they knew the shipment was going to be sent. Police said they intercepted the package before it reached Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.

Police say they've arrested 43-year-old Angel Osborne and her son Patrick Osborne.

Angel Osborne faces charges of possession with intent to deliver and promoting prison contraband. Patrick Osborne is charged with criminal solicitation and promoting prison contraband.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
delaware newsprisondrugs
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man murdered while eating sandwich in mini mart
Police: Woman walking to bus caught in crossfire, shot in hip
2 teen melees in as many days on SEPTA
Bucks County family pleads for return of stolen Eagles sign
AccuWeather: Plunging Temperatures Tonight, Much Warmer By The Weekend
Suspect charged with murder in Penn student's killing
Search for missing woman with Alzheimer's in Philadelphia
Parents: Penn student killing may have been hate crime
Show More
Delco man sentenced to 90 years for sexual assault of child
Woman struck and killed in Bensalem identified
Philly sues opioid makers in response to epidemic
Alex Trebek returns to taping 'Jeopardy!'
Vehicles collide in icy conditions in Wynnefield
More News
Top Video
Police: Man murdered while eating sandwich in mini mart
2 teen melees in as many days on SEPTA
Bucks County family pleads for return of stolen Eagles sign
Eagles post-season having a positive economic impact
More Video