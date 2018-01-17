Police: Mother tried to mail drugs to son in prison

Police say a woman tried to send drugs to her son in a Delaware prison via the U.S. Postal Service.The News Journal reported Wednesday that authorities say they knew the shipment was going to be sent. Police said they intercepted the package before it reached Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.Police say they've arrested 43-year-old Angel Osborne and her son Patrick Osborne.Angel Osborne faces charges of possession with intent to deliver and promoting prison contraband. Patrick Osborne is charged with criminal solicitation and promoting prison contraband.------