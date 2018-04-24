No danger to community after bodies found in Radnor Township home, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: No danger to Bryn Mawr residents after murder-suicide. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

RADNOR TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say there is no danger to a Main Line community following the discovery of two dead women in the Rosemont section of Radnor Township.

Police say the deaths were a murder-suicide.

The bodies were found Monday night on the unit block of Lowrys Lane.

Crime scene investigators wearing protective suits collected evidence for hours.

EMBED More News Videos

Two women dead in apparent murder/suicide in Bryn Mawr: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 23, 2018



"We want the community to know they are safe. We have conducted a thorough investigation," Radnor Township Police Deputy Superintendent Christopher Flanagan said.

Police have not released information on the women's identities.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdeath investigationbody foundmurder suicidemurdersuicideRadnor Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Blind man found in deplorable conditions, caretaker in custody
Nurse's aide describes final hours of H.R. McMaster's father
Burning body found in dumpster in Bethlehem
Father, son escape Point Breeze house explosion
Boys knock door-to-door during raging fire, 50 displaced
Person of interest in Philadelphia van shooting surrenders
AccuWeather: More Clouds Today, Showers Tonight
Philadelphia Airport job fair at Liacouras Center
Show More
76ers aim to take next step in process vs. Heat
Shooting victim found in McDonald's parking lot
Pennsauken car fire under investigation
Tesla crashes into gym, nearly hits man stepping off treadmill
Boy, 5, says teachers taped his mouth shut, threw away his lunch
More News