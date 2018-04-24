EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3384511" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two women dead in apparent murder/suicide in Bryn Mawr: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 23, 2018

Police say there is no danger to a Main Line community following the discovery of two dead women in the Rosemont section of Radnor Township.Police say the deaths were a murder-suicide.The bodies were found Monday night on the unit block of Lowrys Lane.Crime scene investigators wearing protective suits collected evidence for hours."We want the community to know they are safe. We have conducted a thorough investigation," Radnor Township Police Deputy Superintendent Christopher Flanagan said.Police have not released information on the women's identities.------