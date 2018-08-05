Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father in Center City

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Nurse stabbed by woman trying to stab sick father in Center City. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 5, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing at Jefferson University Hospital in Center City Saturday evening.

Police say a domestic incident between a sick father and his daughter escalated into a stabbing around 7 p.m.

According to police, the daughter attempted to stab her father instead she stabbed a nurse.

The nurse, a 42-year-old man was stabbed once in the leg. He is in stable condition.

The father, a 55-year-old man, was also injured after his daughter smashed a soda can over his head, causing a gash. He is also stable.

The daughter is in police custody.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsstabbingjefferson university hospitalCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
Show More
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
More News