Police officer found dead in Port Richmond home

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officer found dead: Brian Taff reports on Action News at 10 p.m., February 26, 2018 (WPVI)

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Police Public affairs confirms a female Philadelphia police officer was found dead inside a Port Richmond home.

Investigators report she was found along with a male acquaintance, who is also deceased. The officer was off-duty at the time of the discovery.



It happened sometime after noon on Monday on the 2900 block of Mercer Street.

Investigators are currently on scene.

***This story is developing. Check Back with 6abc.com for updates.***

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsphiladelphia policesuspicious death
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Spokesman: Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa has died
Officials: Phila. student brought loaded gun into high school
Gloucester Co. teacher charged with fatal hit-and-run
New hope for those sentenced to life as juveniles
Trump says he would have 'run in' to stop Fla. school shooting
Disney donates $1M to STEM programs to celebrate 'Black Panther'
Arrest for indecent exposure in New Castle Co.
Police seek to ID woman found dead in Delco state park
Show More
2 shot and killed in Norristown
Student at Pen Argyl HS charged with making threats
Trump says he would have 'run in there' to stop Parkland shooting
Heather Locklear arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Facial reconstruction created of victim possibly from Phila.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
New hope for those sentenced to life as juveniles
Trump says he would have 'run in' to stop Fla. school shooting
Officials: Phila. student brought loaded gun into high school
More Video