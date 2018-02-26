Police officer found dead in Port Richmond home

2 people found dead in Port Richmond home including an off duty female Philadelphia Police officer & a male acquaintance. Police on scene now. Under investigation. @6abc pic.twitter.com/ngmpZ5WGwP — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) February 26, 2018

Philadelphia Police Public affairs confirms a female Philadelphia police officer was found dead inside a Port Richmond home.Investigators report she was found along with a male acquaintance, who is also deceased. The officer was off-duty at the time of the discovery.It happened sometime after noon on Monday on the 2900 block of Mercer Street.Investigators are currently on scene.