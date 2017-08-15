Police recover Jeep possibly involved in Center City hit-and-run

Police recover Jeep possibly linked to Center City hit-and-run. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on August 15, 2017. (WPVI)

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police have made a potential breakthrough in the investigation into a deadly hit and run in Center City.

They believe they've located the vehicle in Delaware County.

Investigators scoured a 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Tuesday evening inside a Collingdale police garage.

Police say it had damage to the right side fender and a substance resembling human tissue in the right side wheel well.

Police were swabbing the Jeep for any DNA evidence as well as looking for any hair, fibers, and fingerprints.

Fifty-three-year-old Ann Broderick, a homeless woman, was killed crossing the street just before 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Race on August 6th.

A Jeep fitting the description and its owner were captured on surveillance footage near the scene of the hit and run accident.

The man who police suspected was driving is seen in the surveillance picture.

That man and three other men were captured on other surveillance pictures getting something to eat at the Jade Harbor restaurant at 10th and Race on the night of the accident.

A tipster tells police, the owner of the Jeep owns an electrical service in the 500 block of Pusey Avenue in Collingdale. The tipster says the Jeep and other high end cars he owns could be found there.

Sources say that's where they found the Jeep and that it appears there hasn't been much of any electrical business going on at the establishment.

The 33-year-old owner of the Jeep is being questioned and police say they also want to question the three other men who were in the vehicle.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police.



